Tropical Storm Rosa remnants to drop rain, create rip currents

SAN DIEGO - The remnants of Hurricane Rosa were expected to drop rain in the San Diego region Monday, a National Weather Service forecaster said.

The storm already brought higher-than-normal surf levels to the coasts Saturday night. The waves were expected to peak Sunday night through Monday evening, before decreasing into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Waves of three to five feet with sets to seven feet were predicted for San Diego County beaches, the NWS said.

The swell direction was expected to give south-facing beaches the highest surf, such as Coronado and the Orange County coast.

The NWS issued a flash flood warning for region's eastern deserts and mountains that begins at noon Monday and lasts through midnight.

Much of the hurricane's moisture was dissipating Sunday as it moved into colder waters off the Baja California peninsula, NWS forecaster Ivory Small said.

Rosa was a Category 4 storm on Thursday, but had been downgraded to Category 1 by Sunday.

Forecasters expected, however that there will still be enough moisture left for some showers in San Diego County and heavier rain in the deserts of southeastern California and western Arizona.

Meteorologists say the storm will dump about an inch to an inch-and-a-quarter of rain in mountain areas, such as Julian, and a half-inch in desert areas, such as Borrego Springs, through Tuesday.

San Diego was expected to receive a tenth of an inch through Tuesday, according to the NWS.

"After (Monday's) activity in the afternoon, it should be weakening," Small said. "On Tuesday, the sun starts to become more dominant and the clouds from the dissipating hurricane push east to Arizona."

The rain from Rosa isn't all that's in store for the region, though. A separate, more winter-like system could bring more rain into the area on Wednesday, Small said.