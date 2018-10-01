Parolee back in jail after allegedly sneaking into home, fondling woman

SAN DIEGO — A parolee was back behind bars Monday for allegedly sneaking into a College-area residence and groping a sleeping woman, authorities reported.

A resident of the home in the 6600 block of Alvarado Road made a 911 call shortly before 6:30 a.m. to report the assault, according to San Diego police.

The caller said she had awakened to find a stranger in the home, fondling another woman as the victim slept, Lt. Brent Williams said. It was unclear how the man had managed to get inside the residence, Williams said.

Officers arrived a short time later and arrested the suspected assailant, identified as 36-year-old Gary Tyreese Thompson.

No injuries were reported.

Thompson was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of burglary, assault with intent to commit rape, being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating parole. He was being held on $1 million bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.