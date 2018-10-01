Motorcyclist seriously injured after being struck in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in the Clairemont area, police said Monday.

It happened shortly before 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Genesee Avenue, just west of Mesa College, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 51-year-old man was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Boyd Avenue when he turned onto southbound Genesee Avenue and a 25-year-old man driving a Toyota sedan southbound on Genesee Avenue sideswiped the motorcyclist, Heims said.

The impact ejected the motorcyclist onto the roadway, Heims said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

Traffic division officers were investigating the crash.