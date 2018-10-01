Motorcyclist killed in North County crash

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 45-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured Monday in a collision at a North County intersection, authorities reported.

The man’s 2002 Suzuki two-wheeler crashed into the passenger side of a 2001 Ford Explorer at North Twin Oaks Valley Road and Equestrian Court in San Marcos about 5:45 a.m., according to San Diego County sheriff’s officials.

Medics took the gravely injured rider to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Sgt. Nicholas Maryn said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The 46-year-old driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries in the crash. His 49-year-old passenger was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where she underwent treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, Maryn said.