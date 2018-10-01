Mother of shark attack victim speaks: ‘He’s a warrior’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The mother of the 13-year-old who was attacked by a shark over the weekend spoke about her son's condition Monday afternoon.

Keane Hayes was diving for lobster at Beacon's Beach in Encinitas Saturday morning when he was bit. After being rushed to Rady Children's hospital he underwent several hours of surgery. According to Dr. Tim Fairbanks, Chief of Chief of Pediatric and Trauma Surgery, Hayes had injuries to his back, shoulder, torso, ear and face.

“Keane wants you to know he has all his limbs and he’s going to go home fully in tact,” Dr. Fairbanks said.

“We got very, very lucky and we know it and we are very thankful,” mother Ellie Hayes said. “He’s a warrior. I didn’t know he was that good of a swimmer."

Fairbanks said it was the Good Samaritans that pulled him out of the water, the first responders and medical staff that saved Keane's life, but that the 8th grader's will to live is what really makes him a survivor.

“He made a decision immediately to take action to save himself and then those around him continued to provide that care,” Dr. Fairbanks said.