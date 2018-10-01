Dunkin’ workers suspended after employee dumps water on sleeping man

SYRACUSE, NY – Several Dunkin’ Donuts employees were suspended after a video showed a worker pour water on a sleeping man, it was reported Monday, CNY Central reported.

The video was posted to Facebook Sunday. It appeared that an employee was fed up with the man repeatedly sleeping at the coffee shop on N. Salina Street. The worker was seen throwing a pitcher-worth of water onto the back of the man.

The man abruptly stood up and wiped off his phone and phone charger while the worker continued to berate him, the video showed.

The video sparked protests outside the Dunkin’ Donuts location in New York Monday morning. People held “Homeless Lives Matter” signs. Some protesters called for the firing of the workers involved in the incident.

Kimberly Wolak, Dunkin’ Franchise and Chief Operating Officer, released the following statement to CNYCentral on Monday:

“Dunkin’ has been a part of the Syracuse community for many years, and as the franchisees who own and operate the North Salina Street location, we were extremely disturbed by the behavior of our employees captured in the video. It not only violated our written policies, but goes against our core values as an organization–which include creating a welcoming and hospitable environment and treating everyone with dignity and respect. The employees involved in the incident have been suspended pending a complete investigation, and we will be contacting the individual in the video to apologize for the negative experience. We also intend to work with local advocates to make sure that our employees are better educated as to how to engage with homeless individuals and where to direct them in the community for appropriate assistance.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise $150 for the customer.