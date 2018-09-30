Your guide to Halloween events in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Halloween is nearly here and the month of October is chock-full of spooky fun.
We created a roundup of some of the best events in town:
Balboa Park Halloween Family Day
October 27th, at Balboa Park from 11am-4pm
Price: Museum admission free for kids 12 and under with an adult
Will include carnival games, food trucks, crafts for kids, costume contests and more
San Diego Monster Bash
October 27th, at 7th and Market St. from 6pm-midnight
21+
Price: Range from $30-90
Three different stages featuring different scary themes, games and a costume contest for prize money
Access to different bars around Gaslamp with no cover
Boomont & Fall Fest
Belmont Park, every Fri-Sun in October and November (Oct. 5 – Nov. 30) from 5 p.m. -10 p.m. (until 9 p.m. on Sundays)
Price: Entry to the festival is free, different rides and activities vary
Trick-or-treating, costume contests, pumpkin painting. Rides and other attractions will be Halloween-themed, including zombie laser tag. There will also be 21+ events some nights, including a beer garden tasting on Oct. 20
During the month of November, free ride food drive where bringing in five canned goods can earn free rides
The Haunted Trails
Balboa Park, days vary but primarily Wed – Sun from Sept. 28 – Oct. 31 (see link for details)
Tickets range from $25 – 40
Not recommended for children under 10, pregnant women, infants
This year the trail features the movie “IT,” Annabelle, and Stranger Things among other attractions.
Legoland Brick-Or-Treat Party Nights
Every Saturday in October
Price: Requires an admission ticket to the park
Costume contests, treat stations, a ghost cruise of different haunted attractions around the park
The Scream Zone
Del Mar Fairgrounds on select dates from Sept. 28 – Oct. 31 (see link for details)
Tickets start at $21 for a portion of attractions, $34 for all of them
Attractions include the House of Horrors haunted house and haunted hayride ($21) and a haunted carnival ($34 for all three)
Seaworld Spooktacular
At Seaworld, every Sat. and Sun. from Sept. 22 – Oct. 28
Price is included in park admission
New Dia de los Muertos themed area, trick-or-treating, pumpkin patch, and costumes are encouraged
Haunted Tales
Maritime Museum of San Diego, on Oct. 20 and 27th (two nights only) from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Price is included with admission
Haunted storytelling tours about the ship and its history every 15 minutes