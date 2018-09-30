Your guide to Halloween events in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Halloween is nearly here and the month of October is chock-full of spooky fun.

We created a roundup of some of the best events in town:

October 27th, at Balboa Park from 11am-4pm

Price: Museum admission free for kids 12 and under with an adult

Will include carnival games, food trucks, crafts for kids, costume contests and more

October 27th, at 7th and Market St. from 6pm-midnight

21+

Price: Range from $30-90

Three different stages featuring different scary themes, games and a costume contest for prize money

Access to different bars around Gaslamp with no cover

Belmont Park, every Fri-Sun in October and November (Oct. 5 – Nov. 30) from 5 p.m. -10 p.m. (until 9 p.m. on Sundays)

Price: Entry to the festival is free, different rides and activities vary

Trick-or-treating, costume contests, pumpkin painting. Rides and other attractions will be Halloween-themed, including zombie laser tag. There will also be 21+ events some nights, including a beer garden tasting on Oct. 20

During the month of November, free ride food drive where bringing in five canned goods can earn free rides

Balboa Park, days vary but primarily Wed – Sun from Sept. 28 – Oct. 31 (see link for details)

Tickets range from $25 – 40

Not recommended for children under 10, pregnant women, infants

This year the trail features the movie “IT,” Annabelle, and Stranger Things among other attractions.

Every Saturday in October

Price: Requires an admission ticket to the park

Costume contests, treat stations, a ghost cruise of different haunted attractions around the park

Del Mar Fairgrounds on select dates from Sept. 28 – Oct. 31 (see link for details)

Tickets start at $21 for a portion of attractions, $34 for all of them

Attractions include the House of Horrors haunted house and haunted hayride ($21) and a haunted carnival ($34 for all three)

At Seaworld, every Sat. and Sun. from Sept. 22 – Oct. 28

Price is included in park admission

New Dia de los Muertos themed area, trick-or-treating, pumpkin patch, and costumes are encouraged

Maritime Museum of San Diego, on Oct. 20 and 27th (two nights only) from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Price is included with admission

Haunted storytelling tours about the ship and its history every 15 minutes