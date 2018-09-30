WATCH: Veterans receive hero’s welcome at Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO -- A group of San Diego veterans returned to a hero's welcome at Lindbergh Field Sunday after an Honor Flight to Washington.
An Honor Flight is conducted by non-profit organizations dedicated to transporting as many United States military veterans as possible to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in Washington DC. There is no cost to the veteran.
FOX 5's Aric Richards went along for the inspiring trip, and when he and the veterans returned, they were met with a rousing reception at the airport.