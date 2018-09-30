Sexual assault survivors rally outside downtown courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- As the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh begins, a group of supporters stood in solidarity with his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and the millions of other sexual assault victims who are too scared to speak out.

“We need more people to stand up for survivors,” said activist Suzanne Morse. “We have to use our voice."

About 20 people stood outside the Federal Courthouse in downtown San Diego Sunday waving signs. Their message: If Judge Brett Kavanaugh is nominated, women and other victims of sexual assault will be silenced.

“I am a survivor of sexual assault," Morse shared. “I never spoke about it until at least 30 years had past.”

"This decision that is facing the country right now, it relates to institutional trust," another organizer, Colleen Cusack, told FOX 5.

Former State Assembly Member Lori Saldana also attended the rally. “If he is appointed, I think we all lose out on future safety for women, and not just for women but for anyone, because sexual abuse and harassment is not exclusive to women. It affects everyone of every age, of every background, of every gender,” said former State Assembly member Lori Saldana.

The demonstrators are anxiously waiting to see what comes out of the FBI investigation. They say if Kavanaugh is appointed to the highest court in the land, it will perpetuate a culture of intimidation and silence for women.

“This is beyond Brett Kavanaugh. This response to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is what thousands of women experience every day,” said Morse.