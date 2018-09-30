Man killed in series of crashes on I-15

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A series of crashes left a man dead on Interstate 15 north of Escondido, a CHP officer said in a statement late Saturday.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday on northbound I-15 just before Gopher Canyon Road.

At about 4:15 a.m., a Volkswagen Jetta rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup, leaving the Jetta stopped partially in the center divider and partially in the left lane, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said.

About four minutes later, a Dodge Magnum traveling in the left lane clipped the Jetta, causing it to spin around, and ejecting the man driving the Jetta into the the third lane from the left.

A Toyota Tacoma pickup then struck and killed the Jetta driver, Latulippe said. The victim was also struck by at least one more vehicle that left the scene.

The dea man’s name was not immediately released.

The male driver of the Dodge Ram and the female driver of the Dodge Magnum both sustained cuts and were taken to Palomar Medical Center, Latulippe said.

All lanes of northbound I-15 were closed from the time of the crash until about 7:20 a.m., when the two right lanes were re-opened. All lanes were opened at approximately 8:15 AM.