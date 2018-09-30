Man found suffering from stab wounds on Barona Indian Reservation

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A man was found with stab wounds on the Barona Indian Reservation, a sheriff’s deputy said.

Deputies received a call around 3 p.m. Saturday reporting a man had been stabbed in the 2000 block of Akuunyaa Way on the reservation, sheriff’s Sgt. John Delocht said.

The man was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Delocht said.

Authorities did not release the victim’s name or age.

Detectives were Sunday working to identify a suspect in the stabbing, Delocht said.