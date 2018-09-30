Fight over skateboard leads to stabbing

SAN DIEGO — A fight over a skateboard led to a stabbing in on an Otay Mesa street early Sunday morning, police said.

Around 1:20 a.m., a 24-year-old man got into an argument over the board with another man near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Dennery Road, and a struggle ensued, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The 24-year-old man was stabbed once in the back, and the other man took off, fleeing northeast from the area, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening.

Police were searching for the suspect, described as a white man, 50-60 years old with black and gray hair and a beard, wearing a white shirt and a backpack.