Expats rank US among 15 most dangerous places to live

WASHINGTON — A new list of the most dangerous places to live in the world included an entry that’s making waves: America at number 13, considered more perilous than countries including Myanmar and Indonesia.

The rankings, released by the website InterNations, were based on a survey of more than 18,000 expatriates from countries across the world. The ranks are based on three factors: peacefulness, personal safety and political stability, which the respondents rated on a scale from one to seven.

Excerpts highlighted in an analysis by Forbes included:

A German expat: “There is a higher degree of gun violence and violence in general than in my home country.” Another German expat: “The undercurrent of violence and the current administration are my main concerns.” A British expat: “I do not like the current political climate, the lack of gun control and the prevalence of school shootings.”

The list’s top 15 shakes out as follows: