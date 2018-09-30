Expats rank US among 15 most dangerous places to live

September 30, 2018

WASHINGTON — A new list of the most dangerous places to live in the world included an entry that’s making waves: America at number 13, considered more perilous than countries including Myanmar and Indonesia.

The rankings, released by the website InterNations, were based on a survey of more than 18,000 expatriates from countries across the world. The ranks are based on three factors: peacefulness, personal safety and political stability, which the respondents rated on a scale from one to seven.

Excerpts highlighted in an analysis by Forbes included:

A German expat: “There is a higher degree of gun violence and violence in general than in my home country.”

Another German expat: “The undercurrent of violence and the current administration are my main concerns.”

A British expat: “I do not like the current political climate, the lack of gun control and the prevalence of school shootings.”

The list’s top 15 shakes out as follows:

  1. Brazil
  2. South Africa
  3. Kenya
  4. Peru
  5. Turkey
  6. Argentina
  7. India
  8. Egypt
  9. Dominican Republic
  10. Colombia
  11. Philippines
  12. Mexico
  13. USA
  14. Myanmar
  15. Indonesia

Read the full report here.

