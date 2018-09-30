Dirt-filled dump truck flips over on North County freeway

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A van and a two-axle dump truck collided Sunday near the Lawrence Welk Resort between Escondido and Fallbrook, leaving the truck on its side and blocking a road through the area.

One person had to be taken to a hospital as a result of the crash, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said. It wasn’t clear which vehicle the person was in, and there was no information on the severity of the person’s injuries.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. on Champagne Boulevard just south of its intersection with Gopher Canyon Road and Old Highway 395, and just east of Interstate 15.

The dump truck — loaded full of dirt — ended up on its side in the middle of the road, dispatchers were told. Its driver reportedly was able to climb out of the cab.

All of Champagne Boulevard was shut down while authorities worked to find a way to get the truck upright.