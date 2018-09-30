Car crashes into pole, knocks out power for 1.2K in East County

SAN DIEGO — A car crashed into a power pole in Ramona, and more than 1,000 electrical customers saw their service knocked out Sunday.

That was at about 2:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Hansen Lane, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Only one car was involved, and no one was seriously injured, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said. CHP dispatchers were told the pole that had been struck was hanging in the air.

San Diego Gas and Electric’s online outage map showed a little more than 1,200 customers lost power at the same time as the crash.

SDGE workers were handling the incident, Sanchez said.

Crews were estimated to begin restoring power by 5 p.m., SDGE spokeswoman Helen Gao said.