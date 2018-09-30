Biker badly injured in North County crash

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Carlsbad Sunday, police said.

Just before 11 a.m., dispatchers were alerted to a single-motorcycle crash on Tamarack Avenue just east of Edinburgh Drive, Carlsbad police Lt. Christie Calderwood said. Officers headed to the scene and found a man with serious injuries in the roadway, with the moderately-damaged bike nearby.

The rider, publicly identified as a 54-year-old Vista man, was taken to a nearby hospital, Calderwood said. Police didn’t release any additional details about the man’s condition.

The roadway was closed for a time while police and emergency crews responded to the crash, but has since been reopened, Calderwood said.