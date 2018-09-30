Airport shuttle crash injures 11

SAN DIEGO — A shuttle at the San Diego International Airport crashed into several cars Sunday morning, sending 11 people to local hospitals.
It happened around 11:20 a.m. at North Harbor Drive and Winship Lane, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Alec Phillipp said.
Multiple ambulances responded and took the patients to hospitals, Phillipp said. None of the 11 patients’ injuries were believed to be life- threatening.
Lanes were blocked on westbound North Harbor Drive for a time after the crash and were reopened by 1:30 p.m., airport officials tweeted.
32.733801 -117.193304