Airport shuttle crash injures 11

SAN DIEGO — A shuttle at the San Diego International Airport crashed into several cars Sunday morning, sending 11 people to local hospitals.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. at North Harbor Drive and Winship Lane, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Alec Phillipp said.

Multiple ambulances responded and took the patients to hospitals, Phillipp said. None of the 11 patients’ injuries were believed to be life- threatening.

Traveler Alert: If you are headed to the airport, please plan for extra drive time due to an accident on westbound Harbor Dr. Only one lane expected open for the next 90 minutes. — San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) September 30, 2018

Lanes were blocked on westbound North Harbor Drive for a time after the crash and were reopened by 1:30 p.m., airport officials tweeted.