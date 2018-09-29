Man fatally shot in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was fatally shot in El Cajon Saturday evening, according to police.

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired around 5:45 p.m., in the 600 block of Emerald Avenue near Chamberlain Avenue, El Cajon police Lt. Jason Taub said. The victim, who appeared to be about 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not immediately identified. Police did not have any information regarding a suspect or a motive at this time.

Emerald Avenue between West Washington Avenue and Chamberlain Avenue is closed while police investigate the shooting.

No other information was released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details. 

