Man fatally shot in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was fatally shot in El Cajon Saturday evening, according to police.

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired around 5:45 p.m., in the 600 block of Emerald Avenue near Chamberlain Avenue, El Cajon police Lt. Jason Taub said. The victim, who appeared to be about 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not immediately identified. Police did not have any information regarding a suspect or a motive at this time.

ECPD is investigating a shooting in the 600 blk of Emerald. There is a not a confirmed suspect description at this time. One victim has been located, there is no information on the victims injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/A364kyv78v — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) September 30, 2018

Emerald Avenue between West Washington Avenue and Chamberlain Avenue is closed while police investigate the shooting.

No other information was released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.