Firefighters battle fire in RV park

SAN DIEGO — A fire Saturday damaged a recreational vehicle at an RV park and displaced two people.

Firefighters were called to the Santa Fe Park RV Resort in the 5700 block of Santa Fe Street around 4:45 p.m., where they found an RV fully engulfed in flames, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Alec Phillipp said.

The Red Cross was called in to help two adults displaced by the fire.

There was no information on what may have caused the fire.

No one was injured.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.