Driver thrown from car, run over in fatal North County crash

SAN DIEGO — A driver was thrown from their vehicle and run over by at least one other car as they lay on the freeway after a chain-reaction crash that closed Interstate 15 for several hours Saturday morning.

The fatal crash started around 4:30 a.m. when the driver of a BMW rear-ended another vehicle near Gopher Canyon Road north of San Marcos.

When another car slammed into the back of the BMW, the driver was ejected from their car and thrown onto the freeway, where they were hit by at least one other car, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Eric Nicholas confirmed.

Nicholas said the fatality and the debris scattered across the highway forced CHP to close the northbound 15 freeway for several hours. Impatient drivers were spotted trying to make their way around the crash, even driving on the wrong side of the road. “Folks become impatient and drive the wrong way on the freeway,” Nicholas explained. “Not only is it unlawful but it’s unsafe.”

The sergeant added that an investigation into the tragic crash was ongoing.