Dozens march through El Cajon for the anniversary of Alfred Olango shooting

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Dozens of people marched through the the streets of El Cajon to bring attention to the shooting death of Alfred Olango Saturday.

Olango was unarmed when he was shot and killed by an El Cajon Police officer in 2016. This September marks the two year anniversary.

Protesters walked from the parking lot of Panchos taco shop, the spot where Olango was shot, to nearby El Cajon Police headquarters.

The District Attorneys's Office justified the shooting in 2017.

Olango's brother, Tony Abuka, spoke after the march about the day the shooting happened and how he will fight moving forward.

"When I came to the taco shop I didn't even know that police shot my brother," said Abuka. "We as a community need to stick together to make sure this doesn't happen again."