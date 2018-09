RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. — A body was found in the parking lot of a Albertson’s grocery store in Rancho Bernardo Saturday.

Police were called to check on a man sitting in a Porsche outside the store on Rancho Bernardo Road and Pomerado Road.

Authorities found the man dead when they arrived. He died of unknown circumstances.

The man’s death has not yet been ruled as suspicious by police.

Police were investigating the incident.