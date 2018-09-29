Three-day Miramar Air Show attracts large crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The annual Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar is underway and runs through Sunday.

More than 500,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event, according to organizers. The show includes several daily performances from military and civilian air crafts.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to close out the show each day.

The F/A-18 Hornet pilots practice daily to perfect their impressive stunts, speed and flight formations.

“I think it was amazing," said attendee Savannah Isabella. "Probably the best one I’ve ever been to."

“My favorite part was when the Blue Angels spread apart," said her younger brother Dominic.

Attendees can get an up-close look at military air crafts parked on the flight line and interact with men and women in uniform.

“It's an opportunity to talk with them and learn a little bit more about what they do," said attendee Roger Cope. "I think we as the general public can’t imagine all of the different things that we call on them to do.”

The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow is free to attend. Gates open at 8 a.m.