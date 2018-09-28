Threat prompts increased security at Escondido High football game

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Escondido police are investigating a threat of violence at Escondido High School’s football game Friday night.

Shortly before noon, police received a tip about the threat, which appeared to originate on social media, Lt. Chris Lick said in a statement.

“EPD is currently tracking down the information to determine the validity and origins of the threat,” Lick said.

The threat comes one day after a photo surfaced on Instagram of a group of nine Escondido High School students with lettered T-shirts spelling a racial slur, plainly known as the “n-word.”

“The threat does appear to be linked to the photo from yesterday,” Lick told the Union-Tribune.

Police will have additional officers at the game as a precaution. The game against Rancho Buena Vista High School starts at 7 p.m. at Escondido High School.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call police at 760-839-4722.