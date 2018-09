Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The southbound state Route 163 connector ramp to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed Friday night through Monday morning.

The closure will allow maintenance crews to perform pavement and guardrail work and install a new maintenance vehicle pullout, according to Caltrans. The ramp will be closed 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Message signs have been placed to alert drivers of the closure and detour signs will be posted directing drivers around the closure.