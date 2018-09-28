San Diego getting daily nonstop air service to El Paso

SAN DIEGO — Starting next February, Alaska Airlines will be bringing to San Diego its only daily nonstop air service to El Paso.

The new route, which marks Alaska’s first foray into West Texas, will begin Feb. 19 with one flight departing daily from San Diego at 2:25 p.m. The return flight from El Paso will depart at 12:50 p.m., the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

In announcing the new service, Alaska said it had been eyeing El Paso as a destination for some time. El Paso will become Alaska’s third destination to Texas served from San Diego, joining Austin and Dallas Love Field.

Fares early next year are $99 each way, based on pricing on Alaska’s website. Tickets are currently available for purchase.

