SAN DIEGO - The annual Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will get underway and run through Sunday.

The 2018 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow will honor 100 years of women in the Marine Corps. Since World War I, women have served in the Marine Corps contributing to the U.S. victory of multiple wars, battles and conflicts. This year’s airshow will recognize the accomplishments of women Marines in the past 100 years.