LAX to allow travelers to carry marijuana

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles airport police will now allow travelers to carry marijuana.

The new policy was posted to the Los Angeles Airport website, but it comes with a warning to travelers to be aware of marijuana laws in places they are going.

“While federal law prohibits the possession of marijuana (inclusive of federal airspace,) California’s passage of proposition 64, effective January 1, 2018, allows for individuals 21 years of age or older to possess up to 28.5 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of concentrated marijuana for personal consumption. In accordance with Proposition 64, the Los Angeles Airport Police Department will allow passengers to travel through LAX with up to 28.5 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of concentrated marijuana. However, passengers should be aware that marijuana laws vary state by state and they are encouraged to check the laws of the states in which they plan to travel.”

TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers reportedly said Thursday agents won’t take marijuana away, but will reach out to police.

“TSA’s focus is on terrorism and security threats to the aircraft and its passengers,” Dankers stated. “Whether or not the passenger is allowed to travel with marijuana is up to law enforcement’s discretion.”

FOX 5 has reached out to San Diego International Airport officials for their policy.