Senate committee moves Kavanaugh vote forward for later today

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans plowed forward with a committee vote Friday on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to Supreme Court after an extraordinary and emotional day of testimony where he denied accusations of sexual assault as “unequivocally” false. His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified that she was “100 percent” certain Kavanaugh attacked her.

The remarkable testimony appears to have only sharpened the partisan divide over President Donald Trump’s nominee. Republicans praised Ford’s bravery in coming forward, but many of them said her account won’t affect their support for Kavanaugh.

President Donald Trump also made clear that he was sticking by his nominee. “His testimony was powerful, honest and riveting,” he tweeted. “The Senate must vote!”

The Senate Judiciary Committee, where the initial vote on Kavanaugh was held, narrowly split with an 11-8 Republican majority. Democrats opposed the nominee. The full Senate could start taking procedural votes Saturday on Kavanaugh, setting up a final vote as soon as Tuesday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“We’re going to move forward,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as he exited a private late-night strategy session with Republican senators. “The committee is going to vote.”

