Imperial Beach braces for first storm of the season

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — With Hurricane Rosa swinging in the direction of San Diego, Imperial Beach is bracing for the rains to let loose a potential deluge of sewage and trash flowing from Tijuana.

“We are really concerned about the Tijuana River flooding and obviously it;s so early in the season, which could really set us up for having closed beaches for a while at the south end of Imperial Beach,” said Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina.

Imperial Beach has been battling the federal government in a legal battle over the lack control of raw sewage flowing across the boarder. Dedina alleges the International Boundary Water Commission has been shirking its mandate to protect the ocean and beaches.

As for the upcoming storm, conservationists say it’s not just the rains and wind that will be a problem for communities on the beach.

“There could be a lot of tidal surge,” said Zach Plopper, director of Conservation for Wildcoast. “There’s supposed to be a lot of swell on Monday and Tuesday so we think everybody needs to be prepared for some costal flooding and to clean out those gutters and storm drains and to be ready for it.”