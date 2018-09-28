Gunman robs tattoo shop after being declined refund: police

SAN DIEGO — A man who was upset that he couldn’t get a refund for a deposit he put down at a tattoo shop in San Diego’s East Village allegedly robbed the business Friday at gunpoint, police said.

The suspect walked into the Seven Seas tattoo shop in the 900 block of F Street about 4 p.m. and demanded a cash refund from a deposit he had given, but when an employee told him the money would not be refunded, the man lifted his shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

“The employee was in fear and gave the suspect the money,” Heims said. “The suspect left through the front door and was last seen eastbound on G Street.”

The suspect was described as a black man in his 30s who is 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 140 pounds. He wore a gray polo shirt and baggy black pants and carried a blue backpack.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.