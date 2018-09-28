Crews find marijuana growing in burned-out garage

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Marijuana had been growing inside a garage that caught fire at an Oceanside rental home late Thursday night, officials said.

No one was home when firefighters got to the house on Carolyn Circle about 11:40 p.m. They found flames and heavy smoke coming from the garage, Oceanside fire Battalion Chief Greg DeAvila said in a news release.

Firefighters made sure the house was empty and found that thick smoke from the garage had spread into the kitchen. Additional crews were called in.

This home in Oceanside catches on fire. Police say they found an “apparent grow operation” inside of the garage. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/v5ux1inljZ — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) September 28, 2018

They got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, keeping the flames from spreading further into the house, DeAvila said. No damage estimate was given.

He said firefighters found a suspicious growing operation at the home. A police official said marijuana had been growing inside the garage, but was burned in the fire so it wasn’t immediately clear how many plants were there.

