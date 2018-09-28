City unveils Trevor Hoffman Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The City of San Diego Friday unveiled Trevor Hoffman Way, a street outside Petco Park that was renamed in honor of the San Diego Padres legend and Hall of Fame closer.

The street replaces a short stretch of Park Boulevard in front of the main entrance to the baseball park and intersects with Tony Gwynn Drive.

"To have again another association with Mr. Padre and obviously getting to be a teammate for eight years and to see his work ethic and be connected in a way out in front of Petco Park is a true honor," Hoffman said.

Hoffman had 601 saves during his 18-year major league career that included 15 1/2 years with the Padres. Hoffman made seven all-star game appearances and was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers Association of America in January, along with Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero and Jim Thome. He is the third Padre in the Hall of Fame, joining Gwynn and Dave Winfield.

Just @THoffman51 hitting all the angles 🤳 pic.twitter.com/5bywDUkc1l — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 29, 2018

Trevor Hoffman Way unveiled outside Petco Park #sosandiego pic.twitter.com/i1svin1kJI — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) September 29, 2018