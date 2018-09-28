2 men arrested after shots fired in Sunset Cliffs home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Two men were arrested Friday less than two hours after a SWAT team responded to multiple gunshots fired inside a house in the Sunset Cliffs area, police said.

Dispatchers received reports shortly after 12:20 a.m. from a 911 caller who heard glass breaking and yelling inside a house in the 1000 block of Devonshire Drive, located just off Hill Street, San Diego Police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

When officers approached the house to investigate, they heard multiple gunshots from inside the residence and called for assistance from a SWAT team, Tansey said. Officers closed Devonshire Drive at Novara and Guizot streets along with Hill Street during the incident.

One of the men surrendered and was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m., Tansey said. The other man surrendered shortly before 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported.