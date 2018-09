SAN DIEGO — Firefighters knocked down a small blaze at a Skyline home Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. at a home on Bowie Street near Skyline Drive, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

It broke out in the back of the home, Munoz said.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury extinguishing the blaze, and one resident was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.