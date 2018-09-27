Shopping, pools and a lazy river: What to expect from the new Gaylord hotel

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A unique hotel and resort is due for the South Bay as part of the Chula Vista Bayfront project.

More than 500 acres of land along the waterfront will eventually be transformed into a residential and resort destination. Included will be parks, walking trails, RV camping, apartments and condos, but the main attraction will be a 1,600 room hotel and resort known as the Gaylord.

San Diego Unified Port Commissioner and Chula Vista resident Ann Moore has been working on the Bayfront project for years

“It’s really exciting. It’s almost like, 'Pinch me,” Moore said. “This is a fairly recent phenomenon."

Moore told FOX 5 what people can expect: “It’s this beautiful, big, theme sort of hotel where you don’t even have to leave the hotel at all. They have about five different locations in the country and we will be the first and only location they have in the West Coast."

The hotel and resort will also include 275,000 square feet of convention space, restaurants, shopping, pools and even a lazy river.

“It’s just going to be the most beautiful ground, and they’re talking about creating a sort of Southern California theme where you’ll be able to see various different plants and species that are in the area, so it’s going to really reflect the local community,” Moore said.

On top of its beauty, Moore said the Gaylord will be an economic game-changer. “It’s supposed to create at least 2,000 jobs from the construction. Probably a billion dollars, once it’s all done, (added) to the local region,” Moore said.

The Gaylord is currently operating in four states including Texas, Florida and Tennessee. A location is being built right now in Colorado.

Construction on the Chula Vista Bayfront project is expected to start sometime in 2019.