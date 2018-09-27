One dead in head-on crash near high school in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. – At least one person was killed in a crash involving at least two vehicles on a road in Lakeside.

It happened shortly after 6:25 a.m. on Wildcat Canyon Road near Willow Road, just north of El Capitan High School, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

Two vehicles collided head-on and one vehicle was torn in half, according to a CHP incident report.

No vehicle descriptions were immediately available.

At least one person was reported dead at the crash site, Doerr said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

CHP officers closed northbound Wildcat Canyon Road at Willow Road and southbound Wildcat Canyon Road at Founders Way for the crash investigation and clean-up, Doerr said.