Man dies, another wounded in shooting near Jack in the Box

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - Sheriff's detectives Thursday were investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man hospitalized near a Jack in the Box in Spring Valley, authorities said.

Dispatchers received reports shortly after 11:55 p.m. Wednesday of a shooting on Campo Road, near Sweetwater Springs Boulevard, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Rich Williams said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

Two men, believed to be in their early 30s, were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, Williams said. The victim's name was withheld pending family notification.

The other man was treated for at least one gunshot wound, which was not believed to be life-threatening, Williams said.

A motive for the shooting is unclear. A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call sheriff's homicide investigators during business hours at 858-285-6330 or during non-business hours at 858-565-5200. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.