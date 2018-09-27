Local Humane Society team rescues over 100 animals in South Carolina

SAN DIEGO – Members of the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team have returned to San Diego after rescuing more than 100 animals from rising floodwater in Horry County, South Carolina, the organization announced Thursday.

The team, composed of San Diego Humane Law Enforcement officers, assisted the Humane Society of the United States in rescuing animals in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

During the 10-day trip, which began Sept. 16 and ended Wednesday, the team rescued more than 100 animals including dogs, cats, a goat, a 150-pound pig and cattle.

On Tuesday, the team rescued two young bulls and a heifer by using floatation harnesses to float the cattle out one at a time.

“I had a great team with me,” said Sgt. Laurel Monreal, a San Diego Humane Law Enforcement officer. “Everybody did what needed to be done at the time it needed to be done.”

The Human Society sent Humane Law Enforcement officers, akin to animal control personnel, because they are trained in swiftwater rescue techniques and certified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.