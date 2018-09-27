La Mesa man killed in I-8 crash

BOULEVARD, Calif. – Investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in a solo vehicle crash on Interstate 8 in the rural East County community of Boulevard that killed the driver, a California Highway Patrol officer said Thursday.

The motorist, a 31-year-old La Mesa man, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-8 east of McCain Valley Road, CHP Officer Travis Garrow said.

A 31-year-old La Mesa man driving a Nissan sedan lost control of the car, which collided with a metal guard rail on the south side of the roadway, damaging at least 100 feet of guardrail, Garrow said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest blocking the eastbound lanes of I-8, he said.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to Garrow, who said the motorist was not wearing a seatbelt. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Eastbound I-8 east of McCain Valley Road was temporarily closed for the crash investigation and clean-up, Garrow said.