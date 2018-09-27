Jerome’s FOX 5 Friend of the Day  Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook or Instagram. You are providing your information to FOX 5 San Diego and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used for this sweepstakes and updates only.
- HOW TO ENTER: Two ways to enter: Upload your picture at www.instagram.com/fox5sandiego and tag with FOX 5 friend or enter through our website at www.fox5sandiego.com or facebook.com/fox5sandiego and fill out, accurately, the online entry form including your name, phone, email address, zip code and with your interests and favorite FOX 5 news personality, between 6:00 a.m. (PST) Monday, February 5, 2018 and 9:00 a.m. on Monday, December 31, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”) for your chance to be the FOX 5/Jerome’s Friend of the Day. You must answer the sponsor questions to qualify. The use of third-party software or web site to participate is prohibited. Limit one entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. The use of third-party software or web sites to participate is prohibited. Sponsor’s clock will be the official time piece of the sweepstakes. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries, or difficulties in uploading files. Entries, including uploaded photo images, become the property of FOX 5 and will not be returned.
- SELECTION OF WINNERS: A daily “Friend of the Day” will be selected with photo, first name and area of town they live will be shown during all FOX 5 newscasts. On 2/28, 3/30, 4/30, 5/31, 6/30, 7/31, 8/31, 9/28, 10/31, 11/30 and 12/31, a monthly winner will be selected from all of that month’s daily dinners, between 8 am and 9 am, , subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Rules. The monthly winner will receive a prize (listed below). Monthly winners name will not be announced on air. In case of breaking news or other reasons, in which case the daily on-air announcement may be made at a later time or date. Sponsor will attempt to notify the selected winner by phone and/or email following the drawing. The selected winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if the selected winner (1) cannot be contacted/does not respond within 48 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) does not comply with eligibility requirements; and/or (3) does not adhere to these Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding.
- THE PRIZE: $250.00 Jerome’s Furniture gift card and choice of 4 tickets to Jerome’s “Best Seats in the House” tickets to winners’ choice of the following: San Diego Gulls, or Anaheim Ducks, subject to availability. Tickets are good for the 2018/2019 season of each team. Value of the Jerome’s “Best Seat” tickets are up to $500.00. Value varies according to the team chosen. A total of (12) prizes will be awarded, one per month during the Sweepstakes Period.
- PRIZE RESTRICTIONS AND LIMITATIONS: The use of gift card is subject to all rules printed on the card. Gift cards will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Tickets to the sporting events are subject to all restrictions within their league. Transportation is not included.
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:
- This sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, LLC, Tribune Media, Jerome’s Furniture, other broadcast media (radio, television and cable), and of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies, are not eligible to enter or win. One winner per household during the Sweepstakes Period.
- To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and 18 years of age or older as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.
- CONDITIONS OF ENTRY.
- Use of winner’s name and photo: By entering, each entrant: (1) grants permission, without further compensation, to KSWB, LLC (“FOX 5”) and its agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, home town, and uploaded photograph, for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes, (2) warrants that the entrant’s uploaded photo image is his/her original work, and that the entrant has all required permissions, rights and licenses from any persons and/or images depicted in the photo necessary for submission of the photo in this Sweepstakes and for Sponsors’ display of the image on FOX 5, if the entrant is chosen as a winner, and (3) agrees to defend, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsors, their parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, and their officers, directors, agents and employees, against any claim, loss or liability, including attorney’s fees, arising out of the submission or use of the photo image as authorized in these Official Rules.
- No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value.
- By entering contest, all entrants will automatically receive FOX 5 Breaking News email alerts, offers from sponsors and all email news updates. To opt-out, go to the link on your breaking news email from FOX 5 and click on. This sweepstakes is subject to FOX 5’s privacy policy, found at http://privacy.tribune.com/.
- Winners may pick up prizes at FOX 5 Studios, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111, Monday-Friday during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or winners may choose to receive the prize by mail. If mailed, Sponsors are not responsible for lost, damaged or stolen cards. Prizes must be picked up within 30 days of winning.
- INTERNET: Sponsors are not responsible for network or computer malfunctions or errors or for computer viruses or for damage caused to any participant’s computer in accessing the sweepstakes website. If, for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, FOX 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. In the event FOX 5 terminates the sweepstakes prior to the end date, FOX 5 will post notice of its action on the sweepstakes web site and will pick a winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date.
- A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained until December 31, 2018 at FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or on our web site, fox5sandiego.com.
- Winners List. For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Fox 5 Friend of the Day of the Week Sweepstakes, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego 92111 no later than January 31, 2019. Winners’ names will not be posted on the FOX 5 website.
- Sponsor: KSWB FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111
Jerome’s Furniture, 16960 Mesamint Street, San Diego, CA 92127