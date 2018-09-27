Disappearance of Vista woman considered suspicious

SAN DIEGO – Sheriff’s detectives asked the public Thursday for help in finding a woman who went missing from her Vista home nearly a year ago.

The disappearance of Maria Elena Guzman-Cordova was considered suspicious, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Guzman-Cordova, who suffered from depression, was last seen October 13, 2017 walking away from her home on the 1600 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, according to Crime Stoppers. She was wearing a pink or black shirt and black yoga pants.

Guzman-Cordova did not take any personal items and did not tell anyone where she was going, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on Cordova-Guzman should call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department 858-974-2321 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or online.

A reward of $1,000 has been offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives will join Guzman-Cordova’s family Thursday at 10 a.m. to discuss details of her disappearance.