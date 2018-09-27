County unveils new website to view, pay tax bills

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office Thursday unveiled a newly redesigned website where taxpayers can find and pay their 2018-2019 property tax bills.

Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said the website — sdttc.com — is based on analytics that helped his office understand what taxpayers were searching for most online.

“Based on those findings, we reorganized and redesigned sdttc.com,” McAllister said. “We hope we’ve made it even easier to do business with our department online.”

This week, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office began mailing 998,298 printed bills, McAllister said. He recommended that county residents go online to pay their property taxes with a free e-check.

About 60 percent of taxpayers now pay their bills electronically, according to McAllister, who said he would like to see that number increase.

The first property tax installment is due on Nov. 1 and becomes delinquent after Dec. 10. The second installment is due Feb. 1 and becomes delinquent after April 10.

The total amount owed by property taxpayers is $6.49 billion — almost half a billion dollars more than last year. McAllister said rising home prices are contributing to the increase.

He also noted that the “number of parcels in San Diego County grew by 0.45 percent. Of the 4,477 new parcels, 25 percent of the increase was in new condos and 65 percent was single-family homes,” he said.

Property owners who have not received their tax bill by Nov. 1 can access their bill online or call the TTC at (877) 829-4732.

“For the fourth year in a row, we’ve had a collection rate over 99 percent,” he said. “We’re proud of the fact that most San Diego taxpayers do the responsible thing and pay their property taxes on time, and we don’t expect this year to be any different.”