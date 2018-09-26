Supervisors to vote on 2,100-unit development in rural North County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is set for a crucial vote on a 2,100-unit housing project in the North County Wednesday.

The Newland Sierra housing project would be built on about 2,000 acres of undeveloped land just west of Interstate 15 and Deer Springs Road in the Twin Oaks Valley just north of San Marcos. The developers are asking the supervisors for a variance to the county master plan to allow higher density housing on the land.

The Sierra Club and Golden Door Spa, a luxury resort located adjacent to the proposed project site, have sued the county over its plan to allow the developers to buy carbon offset outside the county to cancel out new tail-pipe emissions. But the supervisors could vote to move ahead with the project even as that case continues to play out in court.

Supporters and opponents of the Newland Sierra project are speaking at the public hearing prior to the vote. County officials said the public testimony could go on for several hours before the supervisors discuss the project and vote on the developer's request for a variance.

