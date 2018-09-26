Students report men doing ‘strange things’ near Mira Mesa school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Residents in Mira Mesa were asked to be on alert after Wangenheim Middle School students witnessed two men performing lewd acts, school police said Tuesday.

The first “strange thing” occurred on Black Mountain Road around 2:35 p.m. Monday, San Diego Unified School District police reportedly told parents in a letter Tuesday. The suspect may have been driving a black Dodge sedan.

The second incident happened on Dunholm Street around 2:42 p.m., a parent told FOX 5. The individual in this case was seen driving a navy-blue sedan, possibly a Honda.

The students who witnessed the alleged acts were not approached or spoken to by the men, according to the parent.

School police have increased their patrols in and around the neighborhood.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity should contact authorities.