Police search for suspected felons near SDSU

SAN DIEGO -- A police search startled students at San Diego State University Wednesday, as a helicopter circled the area and officers on foot tried to track down two suspected felons in a canyon area near campus.

By 5 p.m., police said they did not believe either suspect was still in the area.

San Diego State Police confirmed to FOX 5 they had been searching for two people on felony theft charges. Police also said the suspects had a reputation for violence. The duo was spotted by officers and escaped into the brush along Alvarado Road and College Avenue near Interstate 8 around 3 p.m.

Police said one of the suspects was Leo Valentine, described as a black male wearing a blue shirt and gray cargo shorts with his hair pulled back.

On Twitter, the college said that campus was considered safe and that no lockdowns were in place. The university did ask students to stay away from the center of the search and later added a description of Valentine.

