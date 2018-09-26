MTS offers increased trolley service for Jay-Z and Beyonce concert

SAN DIEGO — The Metropolitan Transit System announced Wednesday that extra trolley service will be available to accommodate the large crowds expected for Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Thursday night concert at SDCCU Stadium.

MTS is doubling Green Line Trolley service before the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Trains between Old Town and SDCCU Stadium will depart every 7 1/2 minutes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and trains between El Cajon and the stadium will also depart every 7 1/2 minutes, but only from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Concert attendance is expected to eclipse 40,000.

After the concert, trains will depart from the stadium toward downtown San Diego until 12:37 a.m. Train service from the stadium to El Cajon will continue until one hour after the concert ends.

MTS advised concertgoers to use its Compass Cloud mobile ticketing system to speed up the boarding process. Post-concert trains will have a boarding line exclusively for Compass Cloud users. Concert attendees can also park for free at MTS transit center parking lots in Morena/Linda Vista, Old Town, Grantville and El Cajon.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are performing at SDCCU Stadium in support of their recent album, “Everything is Love.” It is the celebrity couple’s second tour together; the duo also co-headlined a 2014 “On the Run” tour.