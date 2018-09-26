Motorcycle crash causes serious injuries in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO — Police shut down two lanes of traffic after a motorcycle crash caused serious injuries Wednesday evening.

The collision between a motorcycle and a car happened around 6:30 p.m. on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Kearny Villa Road in Kearny Mesa. Officers shut down two westbound lanes of Clairemont Mesa while they investigated the crash and cleared the wreckage.

Police did not immediately release details about the people injured.

