Lyft to pay San Diego residents to use public transit for 30 days

SAN DIEGO – Lyft will pay more than four dozen San Diego residents to use public transit in lieu of their personal vehicles for 30 days, the ride-hailing service announced Wednesday.

Lyft selected 100 Chicago residents for its first “Ditch Your Car” challenge in August. Responses to the challenge were so positive that Lyft is broadening the challenge to 35 more cities across the country, including San Diego, San Francisco and New York, according to the company.

Lyft will select 50 registered San Diego residents at random and provide them with nearly $600 worth of credit for public transportation services, including $300 in Lyft credit, a free monthly pass for the Metropolitan Transit Service and a free Zipcar membership and $100 of driving credit, according to Hao Meng, market manager for Lyft San Diego.

“The way that people move around cities is changing faster than ever, and we are excited to challenge San Diego residents to change their everyday habits and give up their car for a month,” Meng said. “Lyft alone is not the overall solution to overcome transportation hurdles, but by partnering with MTS, Zipcar and Discover Bike San Diego, we are able to create a full menu of mobility options for San Diego residents.”

Residents can register online from Wednesday until Sept. 30 to enter the drawing. The challenge runs from Oct. 8 to Nov. 6.