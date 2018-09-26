Fleet: New San Diego pro football team to have Navy-inspired uniforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego team in the Alliance of American Football will be nicknamed the Fleet, paying homage to the city's Naval community, the league announced Tuesday.

The team colors will be unique to professional sports -- battleship gray, yellow and silver gray. They were chosen to represent the anthracite grey of the U.S. Navy's Pacific fleet, the battleship gray of the ships, and "sun yellow of San Diego's endless sunshine," according to Fitz Ollison, the Alliance of American Football's vice president - football communications.

The new @TheAAF football team in San Diego will be named the San Diego Fleet. Here’s the logo. Games start next February. pic.twitter.com/haz405uOBn — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) September 25, 2018

The fleet will wear Naval-inspired uniforms, Ollison said.

The logo includes a single chevron paying tribute to petty officers and battleships from the Pacific fleet, Ollison said.

The eight-team league is set to begin play Feb. 9.